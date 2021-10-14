Home Opinions Is stupidity a dominant gene? Why are we like this? Is stupidity a dominant gene? Why are we like this? October 14, 2021 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions Plagues and signs of the end times Opinions Finally, a proper designation for county home’s cemetery Opinions Redistricting: Power delineated