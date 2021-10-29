Hilda F. Gutwein, 89, of Bluffton, was welcomed into the arms of her Heavenly Father and Savior on Wednesday morning, Oct. 27, 2021, at the Visiting Nurse & Hospice Home in Fort Wayne.

Hilda was born on June 7, 1932, in Cervenka, Yugoslavia, to Ludwig and Luisa Koch Welker. As a young girl, Hilda’s family was forced to leave their homeland and become refugees in Austria. She obtained a Doctorate of Dentistry in Piesendorf, Austria. She received her cosmetology degree while living in Lafayette. Hilda worked as a dental technician and as a restaurant and hotel owner/operator for decades.

Hilda married Erven D. Gutwein June 13, 1959, in Lafayette. They shared 32 years before he preceded her in death March 6, 1991.

Hilda was an active member of Hope Missionary Church in Bluffton and volunteered for many years at the Bargain Hut, the food bank, and Forgotten Children Worldwide.

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Dawn E. (James J.) Kazmierzak, and a granddaughter, Ellie Kazmierzak, all of Fort Wayne. She also leaves behind a sister, Julia (Welker) Baumann of Mansfield, Ohio; a twin sister, Luisa (Welker) Bratt of Warrenton, Mo.; a sister-in-law, Gertrude Welker of Winamac; and nieces and nephews, G. Christl Nahrath and Louisa Jordan, both of Milwaukee, Wis., Norman Welker and Gery Welker, both of Winamac, and Ronald Baumann and Marlene Baumann, both of Mansfield, Ohio.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and five siblings, Christan Welker, Gisela (Welker) Roth, Edward Welker, Conrad Welker and Ludwig Welker Jr.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Burial will take place at the Roseland Cemetery in Francesville, Ind.

Memorials may be made in Hilda’s memory to Visiting Nurse & Hospice Home or Forgotten Children Worldwide, and can be sent to the funeral home.

