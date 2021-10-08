Four-month-old Harper Lyn Steed of rural Markle died at 1:38 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne.

She was born May 17, 2021, in Fort Wayne.

Survivors include her father, Ryan Paul Steed of Markle; her mother, Felicia Renae Baxter of Markle; two brothers, Brysen D. Wyatt of North Port, Fla., and Nicholas J. Steed of Uniondale; a sister, Celeste K. Steed of Uniondale; and her grandparents, Angie Sharpe of North Port, Fla., Gregory Steed of Markle, Lisa Unger of Markle, and Jodi and Chad Johnson of Ossian.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Noah P. Steed, and her grandfather, Bruce Velasquez.

Calling will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, at the Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St. in Montpelier. A service to celebrate her life will follow at 3 p.m. Interment will follow in the Odd Fellows Cemetery in Montpelier.

