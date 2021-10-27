Geneva Louise Gipson Bodle, 66, of Montpelier, died at her home at 3:53 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021.

She was born Jan. 5, 1955, in Elwood, to Walter Gipson and Barbara Fetcher Gipson. Her mother survives in Hartford City.

Also surviving are two sons, Robert B. Enochs of Montpelier and Jason L. (Tonya) Enochs of Petroleum; a daughter, Jennifer R. Enochs of Upland; two brothers, Walter (Tammy) Gipson of Hartford City and Chris Gipson of Van Buren; a sister, Barbara Hatton of Hartford City; and eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father and her former husband, Robert B. Enochs.

Calling will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at the Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier. Services will be held at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29. Interment will follow in the Brookside Memorial Park in Montpelier.

Online condolences at: www.glancyfuneralhomes.com