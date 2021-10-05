Home Opinions Following the rules is a simple way to help others Following the rules is a simple way to help others October 5, 2021 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions For Biden, failure is very much an option Opinions Individual Republicans hold the fate of the republic Opinions Define your terms, but try not to be stupid