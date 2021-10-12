Home Lifestyle First Baptist opens a ‘Blessing Box’ First Baptist opens a ‘Blessing Box’ October 12, 2021 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Lifestyle Wreaths available to decorate for CAC’S festival Lifestyle Bluffton High School Class of 1950 Lifestyle On Campus: Two selected for Honors Program