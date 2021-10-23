Emma Louise Reynolds, 89, died Thursday evening, Oct. 21, 2021, at the Bluffton Regional Medical Center.

She was born Dec. 1, 1931, in Paducah, Ky., to Roy Stotlar and Goldie Culp Stotlar. Emma married Harry Reynolds in Bluffton; her husband preceded her in death in March 1991.

Survivors include two sons, James Jamison and Gary (Rochelle) Jamison, both of Bluffton; a daughter, Diane (Rick) Reynolds of Warren; a stepson, Randy (Laura) Reynolds of Bluffton; plus nine grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and 21 great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by two great-granddaughters; two brothers, Thomas and Herman Stotlar; and a sister, Mary Wilkerson.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the service time on Tuesday. Burial will follow in the Mossburg Cemetery in Liberty Center.

