Donna K. Reynolds, 86, originally from Bluffton and currently a resident of Big Turkey Lake, Lagrange, passed away Friday evening, Oct. 1, 2021, at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville, with her children by her side.

Mrs. Reynolds was born April 28, 1935, in Bluffton, to Herman “Joe” and Margaret I. Wilkins Brumbaugh. She married James D. “Jim” Reynolds on April 16, 1934, in Linn Grove; her husband preceded her in death Sept. 16, 2011.

A 1953 graduate of Petroleum High School, Donna worked at Franklin Electric for 24 years, retiring in 1997. She enjoyed gardening, camping, watching the Pacers and Colts, and was a huge IU basketball fan!

In 1980, Donna and Jim purchased a home on Turkey Lake, and over the years enjoyed many family memories there.

Survivors include two sons, David (Sue) Reynolds of Apollo Beach, Fla., and Jeff (Lisa) Reynolds of Warren; a daughter, Dee (Finley) Conley of Stroh; and six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Calling hours will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton and for one hour prior to the service.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday (Oct. 6, 2021) at the funeral home with Tony Garton officiating. Burial will follow at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton.

Preferred memorials are to Ark Animal Rescue & Adoption, Lagrange.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send condolences to the Reynolds family at www.thomarich.com