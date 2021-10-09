Home Lifestyle Destination Recreation: 10-09-2021 Destination Recreation: 10-09-2021 October 9, 2021 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Lifestyle Time for a Devotional Break: Where do You Hang Your Hope? Lifestyle Presidential recognition Lifestyle Norwell High School ICE Student Spotlight: Ava Johnson