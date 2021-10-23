Dawn Willadean Gray, 96, of Warren, died at 3:37 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at Heritage Pointe in Warren.

She was born Dec. 23, 1924, in Dillard, Okla., to Todd Siberry and Nellie Skinner Siberry. She married Max M. Gray Dec. 27, 1941, in Greenville, Ohio.

Survivors include her sons, Gary Gray of Tupelo, Miss., and Don (Nancy) Gray and Lynn (Alexa) Gray, both of Warren; two daughters, Norma Jean (Roger) Pasley and Marsha (Greg) Kratzer, both of Warren; 14 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Mary Ellen Shafer of Troy, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, plus a son, Noel Dean Gray, and a brother, Norman Siberry.

There will be a private burial Monday, Oct. 25.

Arrangements are being handled bythe Glancy – H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren. Online condolences: www.glancyfuneralhomes.com