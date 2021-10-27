David Paul Shearon, 43, of Bluffton, died Monday evening, Oct. 25, 2021, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

He was born Oct. 19, 1978, in Galveston, Texas, to John William Shearon Jr. and Janie Smith Gaught.

Survivors include his mother, Janie (David) Gaught; two children, John Paul Shearon and Erian Faith Shearon, both of Fort Worth; and six siblings, Stacy (Jeremy Lawhorn) Thrawley of Bluffton, Melissa A. Shearon and Karie Don Lewis, both of Fort Worth, Tanya Jean Fesperman of Seguin, Texas, and Thomas Aaron Gaught and David Lee Gaught, both of Fort Worth.

He was preceded in death by his father.

There are no services planned at this time. Arrangements by Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.

