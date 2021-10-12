David E. Creek, 82, passed away Friday, Oct. 8, at his home.

He was born Aug. 25, 1939, in Bluffton, to Everett Creek and Ruthella Furnace Creek.

On June 13, 1971, he married Rebecca Dickerson.

Survivors include two sons, Joel (Charity) Creek of Elkhart and Daniel (Amanda) Creek of Gulfport, Miss.; four grandchildren, Jacob, Katelyn, Benjamin and Joshua; and a brother, James (Linda) Creek of Fort Wayne.

Along with his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a sister, Anita Blake, and a brother, Joseph Creek.

David spent most of his adult life in Decatur where he was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church, the Decatur Chamber of Commerce, and the Rotary Club. He also assisted with the Callithumpian Festival and Parade. He retired as manager of the NAPA store.

Locally, he was a member of the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church.

He was a U.S. Navy veteran and moved to the Goshen area to spend more time with family and grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, at the Yoder-Culp Funeral Home in Goshen. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13. Burial will be in the Decatur Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be given to the Wounded Warrior Project.

