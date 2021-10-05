Carolyn S. Stout, 81, of Bluffton, passed away Saturday morning, Oct. 2, 2021, at the Ossian Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Carolyn was born in Bluffton Apr. 22, 1940, to Claude and Mary Stogdill Sills. She married Daniel Tarr in Bluffton Sept. 19, 1959. He preceded her in death in 1971. Carolyn married Hobert Stout in Bluffton Aug. 19, 1972. He preceded her in death in 2007.

Carolyn graduated from Bluffton High School. For many years she worked as a cook at the Meadowvale Nursing Home in Bluffton. She loved to cook and when friends and family members needed a recipe, Carolyn was always the first person they would turn to for help.

Survivors include a son, Dale (Jeremie) Tarr of Borger, Texas, and three grandchildren, Dale Tarr, Nicholas Tarr, and Henry Tarr.

Aside from her parents and husbands, Carolyn was preceded in death by a daughter, Amy Stout; a son, Dan Tarr; and a sister, Constance “Connie” Sills.

A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at the Mossburg Cemetery, 1300S-550W near Liberty Center. The Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

Online condolences may be made at www.goodwincaleharnish.com