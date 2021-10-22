Brad M. Anderson, 39, of Bluffton, went to be with his Lord and Savior at 5:51 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne.

He was born Friday, June 4, 1982, in Wells County.

Brad was a 2000 graduate of Southern Wells High School. He furthered his education at Vincennes University where he studied Construction Technology.

He was a member of the Sonlight Wesleyan Church and attended the Forgiven Church, Bluffton.

Brad was employed at Peyton’s Northern where he was warehouse supervisor. He enjoyed watching sports, especially the Indianapolis Colts, listening to praise and worship music, and spending time with his rescue boxer, Prudi.

He will be sadly missed by his father Douglas N. Anderson, Bluffton; mother Kimberly A. (Carnes) Anderson, Bluffton; former wife Tara (Whited) Anderson, Hartford City; step daughter Ava Christene Adkins, Hartford City; Brother Chad C. (Jessica) Anderson, Bluffton; paternal grandmother Carol Anderson, Fiat; aunts Kelly J. Carnes, Punta Gorda, Fla., Lisa G. Copeland, Bluffton; Sherry Jo Coleman, Tempe, Ariz.; and niece Karli R. Anderson, Bluffton.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents – Edgar & Mildred (Bunch) Carnes, Paternal Grandparents – Karl & Bettie (Brewer) Anderson, Uncle – Dennis Carnes, and Aunt – Tamara Anderson.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home 109 W. Windsor St. Montpelier on Sunday, Oct. 24, from 2 to 6 p.m. and from 10 to 11 a.m. at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021.

A service to celebrate his life will be at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25, with Pastor Jody Mounsey and Pastor Jerrod Mounsey officiating.

Interment will follow in the Brookside Memorial Park in Montpelier.

Preferred memorials are to be made to BIGJAW’s Youth for Christ 303 W. Market St. Bluffton, IN 46714

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com