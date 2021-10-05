Betty M. Myers, 77, of rural Ossian, passed away Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.

She was born Feb. 25, 1944, in Wells County, to Ervin and Flossie Essner Zaugg. She worked at Kitco Co. in Bluffton.

Surviving are her son, Terry (Candice Sager) Myers of Ossian; a grandson, Carson Myers; and a sister, Dorothy Zaugg of Bluffton.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Junior Myers, in 2006, and two brothers, Robert Zaugg and Walter Zaugg.

Services will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at the Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 W. Mill St. in Ossian. Visitation will begin at noon on Thursday. Burial will be at the Prairie View Cemetery, Tocsin.

Contributions in Betty’s memory may be made to Prairie View Cemetery.

