Bessie Lou Wilson, 85, of Quincy, Mich., and formerly of Keystone, passed away Saturday morning, Oct. 2, 2021, at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse, N.Y.

Bess was born in Wooten, K.Y, on April 6, 1936, to Buck and Mary Ann Shepherd Vanover. She married Robert Lee Wilson in Jay County on Jan. 2, 1954. He preceded her in death Oct. 6, 1994.

Bess attended Lancaster Central High School and worked at Franklin Electric in Bluffton for over 34 years. She later worked at Dacra Glass for four years before retiring. Bess was a member of the Union Chapel Church of the Nazarene.

Survivors include three sons, Larry Wilson of Coldwater, Mich., Scott (Carla) Wilson of Quincy, Mich., and Jefferie (Michelle) Wilson of Phoenix, N.Y; a stepson, Robert (Sue) Wilson of Liberty; a stepdaughter, Carole (Bill) Baumbauer of Liberty; grandchildren, Stephani Wilson, Robert Wilson, Tasha Wilson, Dakota Wilson, Austin Wilson, and Cheyenne Wilson; great-grandchildren, Tyra Waddell, Tyscen Wilson, Tayte Waddell, Blake Wilson, Nevaeha Wilson, Robert Wilson, Johan Wilson, Salayah Harrington, Karmene Harrington, Dominick Harrington, Kailin Baumbauer, and Easton Baumbauer; and a brother, Cash Vanover of Petroleum.

In addition to her parents and husband, Bess was preceded in death by a son, Randy Wilson; a grandson, Christopher Baumbauer; two sisters, Helen Buchanon and Nora “Kay” Enterline; and a brother, Darnell Vanover.

Visitation will be Thursday, Oct. 7, from 3 to 7 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be on Friday, Oct. 8, at 10:30 a.m., at the funeral home with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Pastor Fred Stevens will officiate. Burial will follow at I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Pennville.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Union Chapel Church of the Nazarene.

Online condolences may be made at www.goodwincaleharnish.com