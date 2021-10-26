In the early morning hours of Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, Barbara Koons Young, a former resident of Eden, N.C., died peacefully at Givens Estates in Asheville, N. C. She died two months shy of her 96th birthday.

Barbara was born in Ossian to Guy Koons and Edna Swaim Koons, and was married to Norman F. Young for almost 69 years until his death in 2016.

Barbara is survived by her two sons and their wives, Norman F. Young Jr (Helen Swartz) and Douglas K. Young (Laura Buckland); two granddaughters, Louisa and Emma; and two great-grandchildren, Henry and Alice.

At the early age of 11 years old, Barbara began delivering the Bluffton News-Banner six days a week in the Ossian area. She held that job for six years, and after high school graduation took a job in Fort Wayne with Lincoln National Insurance Company until her marriage three years later.

After her marriage to Norman, Barbara lived in many different locations as Norman pursued his academic career and was recalled into the U.S. Navy during the Korean conflict. During this time period, she worked as a secretary, bank teller, and at the library of the University of Virginia. Barbara and Norman settled in Eden, N.C., in 1953.

While in Eden, she worked primarily as a homemaker raising their two sons, but also was an active member of the Leaksville United Methodist Church, a volunteer at the Eden Hospital, assisted with the Eden Blood Drive, and was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. In 1995, Barbara and Norman retired to Givens Estates, a retirement community in Asheville, where she continued her volunteer activities in the community’s visitor gift shop, visiting and reading aloud to residents in the community nursing care facility, and as a member of the Central United Methodist Church in downtown Asheville.

A memorial service will be held at the Givens Estates chapel at a future time yet to be determined. A private, family ceremony will occur at a separate time to scatter her ashes at the Memorial Garden of Central United Methodist Church in Asheville.

ln lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Givens Estates Resident Assistance Ministry, 2360 Sweeten Creek Road, Asheville, NC 28803