Home Lifestyle Area Things to See and Do: 10-19-21 Area Things to See and Do: 10-19-21 October 19, 2021 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Lifestyle Seniors meet the K-9s at Parks’ ‘Snippet’ program Lifestyle Church honors Scottish heritage on Reformation Sunday, Oct. 31 Lifestyle Club Meeting: Jefferson Homemakers