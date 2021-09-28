Therese Gruss

Therese Marie Gruss 62, of Bluffton, passed away Sept. 25, 2021.

She was born on Oct. 28, 1958, in Allen County.

Therese enjoyed crafts, puzzles, needle arts and participating in the Special Olympics.

She is survived by her mother, Frances Gruss; siblings, Vickie Kidwell, David Gruss, Karen (Tsanyen) Yang, Greg (Patty) Gruss, Joe (Julie) Gruss, Barb (Shayne) Compton, Steve (Amy) Gruss, and Tonia (Brian) Mahoney; 22 nieces and nephews; 15 great nieces and nephews; and close friend Caren, as well as her extended family of caregivers at Bi-County Services.

She was preceded in passing by her father, Donald Gruss.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church 14623 Bluffton Road, Yoder, with visitation one hour prior.

Visitation will also be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home 120 W. Mill Street Ossian.

Memorial contributions may be made to Masses at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Special Olympics of Indiana, or to the family c/o Frances Gruss for Therese’s memorial fund.

