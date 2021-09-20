Finalists in the 2021 Street Fair Idol competition are, front row, left to right, Susan Flynn of Celina, Ohio, Jenessa Smedley of Decatur, Tyler Kuntz of Fort Wayne, Holly Jefferson of Bluffton; second row, Sylvia Reiff of Bluffton, Zach Ochsner of Bluffton, Ked Moser of Craigville, Liz Landis of Ossian, Lareesa Ford of Fort Wayne, and Lizzie Brooks of Bluffton. Auditions were held Sunday evening in the auditorium of Life Church in Bluffton. The competition is at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, on the Street Fair’s main stage on West Washington Street. (Photo by Dave Schultz)

