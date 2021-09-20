Home Blogs Street Fair Street Fair Idol contestants Street Fair Idol contestants September 20, 2021 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Finalists in the 2021 Street Fair Idol competition are, front row, left to right, Susan Flynn of Celina, Ohio, Jenessa Smedley of Decatur, Tyler Kuntz of Fort Wayne, Holly Jefferson of Bluffton; second row, Sylvia Reiff of Bluffton, Zach Ochsner of Bluffton, Ked Moser of Craigville, Liz Landis of Ossian, Lareesa Ford of Fort Wayne, and Lizzie Brooks of Bluffton. Auditions were held Sunday evening in the auditorium of Life Church in Bluffton. The competition is at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, on the Street Fair’s main stage on West Washington Street. (Photo by Dave Schultz) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Street Fair 2021 Street Fair schedule Blogs BHMSD acts on personnel matters Street Fair CCR tribute band headlines fair show