Stanley M. Morton, 81, of Warren, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at 3:51 a.m. at Heritage Pointe in Warren with his family by his side.

Stan was born Jan. 25, 1940, to Benjamin H. Morton and Oma A. (Manring) Morton. He graduated from Jackson Township in Wells County in 1957 and would continue his education at Taylor University, where he would receive his bachelor of science in education. He married Luanne Affolder on Aug. 11, 1963, in Berne. He enjoyed his years of teaching, where he taught at Hartford Center in Adams County, Jackson Township, and Southern Wells. Stan was a lifelong farmer. He loved spending time on the farm and many occasions you could find him in the barn tinkering around. Stan and wife Luanne are long-time devoted members of McNatt Church, where he sang in the men’s choir, “A Few Good Men,” a group made up of local men. More than anything in life, Stan’s family is what mattered most to him. Over the last decade of his life, he was blessed with five great-grandchildren, who each created their own special bond with him. Stan certainly enjoyed everything that being a “grandpa” encompassed. He was the glue who kept them together, always leading by faith, loving unconditionally, and giving unselfishly. His life lessons, characteristics and strong work ethics will live on as he leaves a wonderful family legacy behind.

Loving survivors include his wife of 58 years, Luanne Morton of Warren; sons, Ben (Kelly) Morton of Warren, and Tom (Gina) Morton of Huntington; grandchildren, Courtney (Jordan) Caldwell, Brittney (Jacob) Miller, both of Warren, and Lukas Morton and Jakob Morton, both of Huntington; great-grandchildren, Colton, Brynnley, and Ayda Caldwell and Hadley and Sutton Miller; and brothers, Marshall (Marylee) Morton of Fort Wayne and Warren (Geri) Morton of Bluffton.

Stan was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin and Oma Morton.

Friends and family may gather to visit at McNatt Church, located at 9183W-800S-90 Warren, Friday, Sept. 10, from 2 to 8 p.m. and again on Saturday, Sept. 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the church on Saturday, Sept. 11, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Bill VanHaften officiating. Burial will follow at Asbury Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made out to McNatt Church, 9183W-800S-90, Warren, IN 46792 or Bread of Life Food Pantry in Warren.

