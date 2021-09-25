Home Opinions Some glimpses of normalcy, whatever that is Some glimpses of normalcy, whatever that is September 25, 2021 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions Thanks from a ‘country deplorable’ Opinions Protect our power grids Opinions Biden to deport Haitians: Too little, too late