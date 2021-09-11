Shirley L. Patrick

Shirley L. Patrick 65, of Bluffton passed away Thursday afternoon Sept. 9, 2021, at Lutheran Hospital of Fort Wayne.

Shirley was born on Jan. 10, 1956 in Winamac to Paul W. and Dorothy (Licemby) Katschke.

Shirley worked at Bluffton Rubber for nearly 25 years before retiring. She also enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Survivors include three sons; Marion J. “Junior” Carr, Terry L. Carr and Charles E. (Sasha) Carr all of Bluffton; 12 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; and four brothers, Ray Katschke, William Katschke, Norman Katschke, Kenny Katschke; four sisters, Betty Herbert, Nancy Riley, Beverly Vires and Lisa Blackcole.

She was preceded in death by her parents, son Jason M. Carr, husband Jesse Patrick, along with her siblings Charles Hartman, Ruth Beliles, Janet Fisher, Margaret Rowe, Carol Clemons, and Judy Howard.

A service to celebrate Shirley’s life will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Rev. Lyle Breeding officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery.

Visitation will take place from 12 to 2 p.m. prior to the service on Wednesday. Memorials may be made to the family through the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home.

