Roger K. Helms, 69, of Fayetteville, Tenn., and formerly of Bluffton, Ind., passed away Tuesday morning, Sept. 14, 2021, at Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home in Fort Wayne.

Roger Helms

Roger was born Jan. 25, 1952, in Bluffton to Harry A. and Hilda W. Harness Helms. Roger was drafted for the Vietnam Conflict in the Army and served as a Persian Missile Specialist stationed in Germany. Later, he served in the Air National Guard as a Fuels System Specialist at Fort Wayne ANG.

Survivors include two sons, Roger K. (Andrea M.) Helms II of Warren and Denver Allen Helms of Fort Wayne; seven grandchildren, Jessica Snider, Brittney Helms, Caleb Helms, Ian Helms, Jesse (Ashley) Summers, Tara Summers and Alyssa Summers; and 12 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother, Kenneth Helms of Tennessee.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a great-granddaughter, Faithlyn Helms; and a brother, Douglas Helms.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Mossburg Cemetery in Liberty Center officiated by Rev. Douglas McClure. There will be an hour of visiting prior to the service also at the cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Riley Children’s Hospital.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to Roger’s family at www.thomarich.com