Robert J Meyer, 95, of Bluffton, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at 12:37 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. Bob was born on Sept. 23, 1925, in Bluffton to Jacob and Anna Bucher Meyer. He married Lela Marie Moser on Oct. 20, 1946. She preceded him in death on Aug. 14, 2017.

Surviving are two daughters, Connie (Mick) Cupp of Bluffton, and Vickie (Jim) Elsasser of Dunlap, Ill.; and one son, Robert (Ann) Meyer of Bluffton; nine grandchildren, Michelle (Brad) Cook, Rob (Bridget) Cupp, Tiffany (Zack) Hoover, Shannon (Jeremy) Zimmer, Kara (Michael) Magrin, Jayla (Andrew) Mialkowski, Aimee (Phillip) Stoller, Brandon (April) Meyer, Ashlee Meyer and her fiancé, Tyler Williams; and 25 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Dale and Harold Meyer; two sisters, Maxine Worden and Joan Beer; and one great-grandchild, Trey Robert Zimmer.

A quote written by Bob revealed what he thought about his life, “Temporal things have always been secondary in my life. Becoming a child of God was the most important to me.” Mark 12:30-31 influenced the way he lived and shepherded his family, “Love the Lord your God with all your heart, soul, mind, and strength: … and love your neighbor as yourself.”

His greatest joy in life was to see his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren experience a saving faith in Jesus Christ as he did Oct. 16, 1943. He was a faithful member of the Apostolic Christian Church and loved serving in his church as he taught and preached the Word of God for many years. He loved his family, friends, community and country. It has been a blessing to have such a kind, forgiving and gentle dad and grandpa. He prayed for his family unceasingly and loved us all unconditionally. Dad will be incredibly missed.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Thoma /Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton on Thursday, Sept. 9. His funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10 at the Bluffton North Apostolic Christian Church, with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Steve Ringger and Mark Gerber will officiate the service. Burial will follow at the Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Christian Care Retirement Community.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the Meyer family at www.thomarich.com