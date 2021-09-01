Home Opinions Required part of democracy is also quite difficult to see Required part of democracy is also quite difficult to see September 1, 2021 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions Nation building was not the point Opinions Newsom deserves to be recalled Opinions Doing the right thing during a pandemic