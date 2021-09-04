Home Sports Raiders roughed up by the Patriots Raiders roughed up by the Patriots September 4, 2021 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Sports D1 debut Sports High School Calendar: 09-04-2021 Sports Southern Wells golf team tops Norwell, Eastbrook