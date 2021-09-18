BLUFFTON ECONOMIC

DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Bluffton (“City”) Economic Development Commission (“Commission”) will hold a public hearing at 7:00 p.m. on September 28, 2021, in the Common Council of the City of Bluffton Chambers at City Hall, 128 East Market Street, Bluffton, Indiana, regarding a proposed financing of economic development facilities consisting of the construction of all or a portion of a 400,000 square foot spec building, together with all necessary appurtenances, related improvements and equipment and costs of issuance (collectively, “Project”), in or physically connected to the Adams Street West Economic Development Area; (ii) the issuance of one or more series of its Economic Development Revenue Bonds of 2021 (“Bonds”) in the aggregate principal amount not to exceed One Million Five Hundred Thousand Dollars ($1,500,000) to finance the Project; and (iii) to consider whether this financing will have an adverse competitive effect on any similar facilities already constructed or operating in the City.

The Bonds will be issued by the City pursuant to IC 36-7-11.9, 36-7-12, 36-7-14 and 36-7-25, and an ordinance to be adopted by the Common Council (“Ordinance”). The Bonds will not be a general obligation of the City and will not be payable in any manner by taxation, but are proposed to be payable from TIF Revenues generated in the Allocation Area (each as defined in the Trust Indenture related to the Bonds) and as otherwise provided in the Financing and Covenant Agreement, the Trust Indenture and the Ordinance.

Proceeds of the economic development financing will be used for the construction of the Project to be located at 859 South Adams, Bluffton, Indiana.

The public hearing is being held pursuant to IC 36-7-12-24. The public is invited to attend and comment on any of the matters herein noted. Written comments may also be submitted to the Secretary of the Commission until September 28, 2021, by delivering such comments to the office of the Clerk-Treasurer at City Hall, 128 East Market Street, Bluffton, Indiana or to tami@blufftonindiana.gov.

Dated: September 18, 2021.

