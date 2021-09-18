NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS AND ALL OTHER PERSONS

Taxpayers of the Bluffton Redevelopment District (“District”), and all other persons affected hereby, are notified that the Bluffton Redevelopment Commission (“Commission”), adopted a Declaratory Resolution on August 31, 2021 (“Declaratory Resolution”), establishing the Adams Street West Economic Development Area (“Area”) and the Midland Allocation Area 2 (“Allocation Area”) coterminous with the boundaries of the Area. The Commission may use incremental real property taxes levied and collected in the Allocation Area in accordance with IC 36-7-14 and IC 36-7-25 to finance the construction of certain road and other infrastructure improvements and the construction of a 400,000 square foot spec building described in the Economic Development Plan for the Area, in, serving or benefiting the Area (collectively, “Projects”). The Declaratory Resolution, the Economic Development Plan and supporting data including maps and plats describing the Area, have been prepared and can be inspected at the office of the Clerk-Treasurer, in the City of Bluffton, Indiana.

Notice is further given that the Commission on September 28, 2021, at the hour of 7:00 p.m., local time, at the Common Council of the City of Bluffton Chambers at City Hall, 128 East Market Street, Bluffton, Indiana, will receive and hear remonstrances from persons interested in or affected by the proceedings pertaining to the Declaratory Resolution and the Projects to be included in the Economic Development Plan. At the time fixed for hearing or at any time prior thereto any person interested in the proceedings may file a written remonstrance with the Secretary of the Commission by delivering such written remonstrance to the office of the Clerk-Treasurer at City Hall, 128 East Market Street, Bluffton, Indiana or to tami@blufftonindiana.gov. At such hearing, which may be adjourned from time to time, the Commission will hear all persons interested in the proceedings and all remonstrances that have been filed. After considering this evidence, the Commission will take final action by either confirming, modifying and confirming, or rescinding the Declaratory Resolution.

Dated this 18th day of September, 2021.

