STATE OF INDIANA )

) SS:

COUNTY OF WELLS )

IN THE WELLS

SUPERIOR COURT

2021 TERM

Cause Number:

90C01-2106-EV-000033

D & M LANCE LLC )

(Plaintiff) )

V. )

RICHARD DOUGLAS TODD III )

(Defendant) )

NOTICE OF SERVICE

BY PUBLICATION

TO: Above named Defendant, RICHARD DOUGLAS TODD III

And to any other person who may be concerned.

You are hereby notified that you have been sued in the Wells County Superior Court, located at 102 W Market St # 313, Bluffton, IN 46714 and reachable at (260) 824-3287, by Plaintiff, D & M LANCE LLC. The nature of this suit is eviction and civil damages.

This Summons by publication is specifically directed to the following named Defendant, RICHARD DOUGLAS TODD III, whose whereabouts are unknown.

The Plaintiff and Defendant entered into a lease agreement, and Defendant has breached said lease agreement, which should be adjudicated by the Court.

An eviction hearing is scheduled in the above described matter for September 30, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. in the Wells Superior Court. RICHARD DOUGLAS TODD III must attend said eviction hearing, and if he fails to do so, a judgment will be entered against him for what Plaintiff has demanded.

Beth Davis

Wells Superior Court Clerk

8/24/2021

Date

Person Requesting Service:

Sprunger & Sprunger

Attorney Number: 36307-35

105 N. Main Street

Bluffton, IN 46714

(260) 589-2338

nb 8/28, 9/4, 9/11

hspaxlp