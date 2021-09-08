Home News Ossian board hires new full-time, part-time police officers Ossian board hires new full-time, part-time police officers September 8, 2021 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Homestead tax credit pared to fund jail project News Police Notebook: 09-08-2021 RSS COVID-19 death toll in Wells County is now 82