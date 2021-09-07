The City of Bluffton will receive sealed quotes for the clearing of snow from municipally-owned parking lots. A Notice to Bidders and a list of the lots may be obtained from the office of the Clerk Treasurer, 128 East Market Street, Bluffton IN. Quotes must be received at the office of the clerk treasurer by 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. Quotes will be opened and read aloud at a public meeting of the Board of Public Works and Safety on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 3:30 p.m.

Tamara D. Runyon, IAMC, MMC, ACPFA

nb 9/7, 9/14

hspaxlp