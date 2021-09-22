90C01-2109-EU-000045
STATE OF INDIANA )
WELLS COUNTY )
IN THE WELLS
CIRCUIT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE )
ESTATE OF )
RUTH E. FALK, )
Deceased )
NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION
Notice is hereby given that SAMUEL R. FALK and JOSEPH L. FALK were, on the 17th day of September, 2021, appointed personal representatives of the estate of RUTH E. FALK, deceased, who died on August 13, 2021, and were authorized to administer said estate without court supervision.
All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the clerk of this court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.
Dated at Bluffton, Indiana, this 17th day of September, 2021.
Beth Davis
Clerk, Wells Circuit Court
Timothy K. Babcock, 21526-90
DALE, HUFFMAN & BABCOCK
1127 North Main Street
Bluffton, Indiana 46714
(260) 824-5566
Attorney for Estate
nb 9/23, 9/30
hspaxlp