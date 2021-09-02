WELLS COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE

Sheriff’s Sale File Number: 90-21-0009-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at 2:00 PM

Sale Location: Wells County Courthouse first floor, 102 W. Market St., Bluffton, IN

Judgment to be Satisfied: $103,561.13

Cause No. 90D01-2101-MF-000001

Plaintiff: NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing

Defendant: James R. Pollard

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Wells Superior Court of Wells County, Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said Decree, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder, at the hour of 2:00 PM of said day as listed above, at 102 W Market St, Bluffton, IN 46714, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate in Wells County, Indiana:

Part of the southeast quarter of Section 24, Township 28 North, Range 11 East, Union Township, Wells County, Indiana, described as follows: Starting at the southeast corner of said southeast quarter found per record witness; thence north 01 degrees 07 minutes 45 seconds west (assumed and the basis for these bearings), 1155.00 feet along the east line of said southeast quarter to a P.K. nail at the northeast corner of the 7.38 acre tract described in Deed Record 138, page 994, which shall be the place of beginning; thence north 89 degrees 36 minutes 09 seconds west, 766.12 feet along the north line of said 7.38 acre tract to a 5/8” rebar stake; thence north 00 degrees 44 minutes 03 seconds west, 149.84 feet to a 5/8” rebar stake; thence north 87 degrees 38 minutes 40 seconds west, 148.11 feet to a 5/8” rebar stake; thence north 01 degrees 07 minutes 45 seconds west, 130.97 feet parallel with the east line of said southeast quarter to a 5/8” rebar stake; thence north 88 degrees 52 minutes 15 seconds east, 912.66 feet to a P.K. nail on the east line of said southeast quarter; thence south 01 degrees 07 minutes 45 seconds east, 310.22 feet along said east line to the place of beginning. Containing 5.73 acres, more or less.

Commonly Known as: 8266 N. Meridian Rd., Uniondale, IN 46791-9722

Parcel No. 90-03-24-400-002.001-019

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, said sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. This Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of the above-described real estate upon the owners, pursuant to requirements of IC 32-29-7-3.

Scott Holliday, Sheriff of Wells County

By: Karen Thompson, Jail Commander

Phone: (260) 824-3426

Township of property location: Union

Common street address of property: 8266 N Meridian Rd, Uniondale, IN 46791-9722

Property Tax ID: 90-03-24-400-002.001-019

Attorney: BARRY T. BARNES

Attorney Number: 19657-49

Law Firm: Feiwell & Hannoy, P.C.

Contact Number: (317) 237-2727

F&H Reference #: 103203F01

The sheriff’s office does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known street address. It is the buyer’s responsibility to research the legal description and associated legal filings.

PLEASE SERVE

James R. Pollard

Chad T. Van Horn, Attorney at Law

330 North Andrews Avenue, Suite 450

Ft Lauderdale, FL 33301

