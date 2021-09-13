WELLS COUNTY

SHERIFF’S OFFICE

NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE

Sheriffs Sale File Number 90-21-0007-SS

Sale Date & Time of Sale October 13, 2021 at 02:00 PM

Cause Number 90C01-2102-MF-000002

Judgment to be Satisfied $61,510.37

Plaintiff 1st Source Bank

Defendant Ronald K. Goodwin, deceased; et al

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Wells County, Indiana requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said Decree with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder, at the hour of 02:00 PM of said day as listed above, at Courthouse, 102 W. Market St., 1st Fl., Bluffton, IN 46714, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate in Wells County, Indiana:

Lot Numbered One Hundred Sixty (160) and the West one-half (1/2) of Lot Numbered One Hundred Sixty-One (161), as known and designated on the recorded plat of Merchants Addition to the City of Bluffton, as recorded in the Office of the Recorder of Wells County, Indiana.

Commonly known as: 1437 West South Street, Bluffton, IN 46714-2235

State Parcel Number: 90-08-05-505-011.000-004

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, said sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. This Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of the above-described real estate upon the owners, pursuant to requirements of IC 32-29-7-3.

Scott Holliday,

Sheriff of Wells County

Township Harrison Township

Common Street Address 1437 West South Street, Bluffton, IN 46714-2235

Parcel Number Property Tax ID: 90-08-05-505-011.000-004

Attorney Brian C. Berger

Attorney Number 19753-45

Law Firm Codilis Law, LLC

Contact Number (219) 736-5579

Contact Email sales@codilis.com

Atty File Number 1036316

The Sheriff’s office does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known street address. It is the buyer’s responsibility to research the legal description and associated legal filings.

PLEASE SERVE:

PERSONAL or COPY

Ron K. Goodwin, Jr., Heir and/or Devisee of Ronald K. Goodwin, deceased, 135 Yorkshire Boulevard West #327, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Unknown Heirs and/or Devisees of Ronald K. Goodwin, deceased, 1437 West South Street, Bluffton, IN 46714

Unknown Occupants, 1437 West South Street, Bluffton, IN 46714-2235

