WELLS COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE
Sheriffs Sale File Number 90-21-0007-SS
Sale Date & Time of Sale October 13, 2021 at 02:00 PM
Cause Number 90C01-2102-MF-000002
Judgment to be Satisfied $61,510.37
Plaintiff 1st Source Bank
Defendant Ronald K. Goodwin, deceased; et al
TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES
By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Wells County, Indiana requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said Decree with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder, at the hour of 02:00 PM of said day as listed above, at Courthouse, 102 W. Market St., 1st Fl., Bluffton, IN 46714, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate in Wells County, Indiana:
Lot Numbered One Hundred Sixty (160) and the West one-half (1/2) of Lot Numbered One Hundred Sixty-One (161), as known and designated on the recorded plat of Merchants Addition to the City of Bluffton, as recorded in the Office of the Recorder of Wells County, Indiana.
Commonly known as: 1437 West South Street, Bluffton, IN 46714-2235
State Parcel Number: 90-08-05-505-011.000-004
Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, said sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. This Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of the above-described real estate upon the owners, pursuant to requirements of IC 32-29-7-3.
Scott Holliday,
Sheriff of Wells County
Township Harrison Township
Common Street Address 1437 West South Street, Bluffton, IN 46714-2235
Parcel Number Property Tax ID: 90-08-05-505-011.000-004
Attorney Brian C. Berger
Attorney Number 19753-45
Law Firm Codilis Law, LLC
Contact Number (219) 736-5579
Contact Email sales@codilis.com
Atty File Number 1036316
The Sheriff’s office does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known street address. It is the buyer’s responsibility to research the legal description and associated legal filings.
PLEASE SERVE:
PERSONAL or COPY
Ron K. Goodwin, Jr., Heir and/or Devisee of Ronald K. Goodwin, deceased, 135 Yorkshire Boulevard West #327, Indianapolis, IN 46229
Unknown Heirs and/or Devisees of Ronald K. Goodwin, deceased, 1437 West South Street, Bluffton, IN 46714
Unknown Occupants, 1437 West South Street, Bluffton, IN 46714-2235
nb 9/13, 9/20, 9/27
hspaxlp