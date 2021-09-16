(2022 New County Highway Garage Construction and

Equipping Project)

Notice is hereby given that the Wells County, Indiana (the “Owner”), requests any construction manager as constructor (as defined in Indiana Code Section 5-32-2-5, as amended), which is interested in being considered by the Owner as the construction manager as constructor with respect to the construction and equipping of a new county highway garage and related site improvements and structures, all of which will be operated by the County (the “New County Highway Garage”), will replace the existing county highway garage and related structures currently operated by the County, and is anticipated to be located southwest of the intersection of County Road 200 South and Adams Street, in Harrison Township, Wells County, Indiana, all as described in more detail in the Request for Proposals for Construction Manager as Constructor Services for the 2022 New County Highway Garage Construction and Equipping Project, dated as of September 16, 2021 (the “RFP”)(the “Project”), to submit a Verified Statement of Proposal to provide Construction Manager as Constructor Services for the Project. The estimated Project Cost of the Work is approximately between $11,300,000 and $13,300,000.

Verified Statements of Proposals shall be received by the Owner until 2:00 PM, applicable Eastern Time on Monday, October 18, 2021, Attention: Wells County Construction Manager as Constructor Evaluation Committee, and if mailed, delivered to the Wells County Construction Manager as Constructor Evaluation Committee, c/o Ms. Lisa McCormick, Wells County Auditor, 102 West Market Street, Suite 205, Bluffton, Indiana 46714, and if delivered in person, to the Wells County Construction Manager as Constructor Evaluation Committee, c/o Ms. Lisa McCormick, Wells County Auditor, 102 West Market Street, Suite 205, Bluffton, Indiana 46714. Each response to the RFP that the Owner and the Owner’s Evaluation Committee (the “EC”) will determine to be a qualified response must be in accordance with the RFP and all of the provisions of Indiana Code 5-32, as amended, and as applicable to the RFP process. Each response to the RFP must also be submitted by a person or entity satisfying the definition of a construction manager as constructor as defined in Indiana Code Section §5-32-2-5, as amended.

To obtain a copy of the RFP or any other available additional information regarding the Project, please contact Mr. Blake Gerber, President of the Board of Commissioners of Wells County, Indiana, c/o Ms. Lisa McCormick, Wells County Auditor, 102 West Market Street, Suite 205, Bluffton, Indiana 46714, phone: (260) 820-0809, e-mail: zero@adamswells.com. To ask any questions regarding the RFP or the Project, please contact Mr. Blake Gerber, President of the Board of Commissioners of Wells County, Indiana, whose contact information is as follows: Mr. Blake Gerber, President of the Board of Commissioners of Wells County, Indiana, c/o Ms. Lisa McCormick, Wells County Auditor, 102 West Market Street, Suite 205, Bluffton, Indiana 46714, phone: (260) 820-0809, e-mail: zero@adamswells.com.

Unless otherwise specifically authorized in writing by Mr. Blake Gerber, as of the date of this notice, all communication between any Offeror and the Owner and/or the EC or their respective agents shall be conducted through only Mr. Blake Gerber. Any Offeror who otherwise contacts any employee, agent or elected or appointed official of the Owner or any member of the EC between the date of this notification and the award of the CMC Contract is subject to disqualification at the sole and complete discretion of the Owner. The foregoing restriction does not apply to the actual mailing or delivery in person of the Proposal to the care of Ms. Lisa McCormick, Wells County Auditor, 102 West Market Street, Suite 205, Bluffton, Indiana 46714.

All responses to the RFP received by the date and time set forth above, which shall be determined solely by the Owner in its sole and complete discretion, will initially be reviewed by the EC for compliance with the RFP. The EC will then evaluate all responses and make a recommendation to the Owner regarding which Offeror it believes in its sole and complete discretion provides the best value to the Owner with respect to the Project.

Each of the Owner and the EC reserves the right to reject for any reason and for no reason at all any and all responses received to the RFP and to be the sole judges of the value and merit of the responses offered. The Owner reserves the right to terminate for any reason and for no reason at all the Project prior to executing the CMC Contract. If such termination occurs, the Owner shall not be liable for any costs incurred by any of the Offerors with respect to any response to this RFP.

Dated: September 16, 2021

Wells County, Indiana

By: Lisa McCormick, Wells County Auditor

nb 9/16, 9/23

hspaxlp