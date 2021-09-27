Wells County Indiana

Beginning 1:00 PM Local Time,

October 28, 2021

Courthouse

Wells County

Pursuant to the laws of the Indiana General Assembly, notice is hereby given that the following described property is listed for sale for delinquent taxes and/or special assessments. The county auditor and county treasurer will apply on or after 10/11/2021 for a court judgment against the tracts or real property for an amount that is not less than the amount set out below and for an order to sell the tracts or real property at public auction to the highest bidder, subject to the right of redemption. Any defense to the application for judgment must be filed with the Wells County Circuit Court and served on the county auditor and treasurer before 10/11/2021. The court will set a date for a hearing at least seven (7) days before the advertised date of sale and the court will determine any defenses to the application for judgment at the hearing. The county auditor and the county treasurer are entitled to receive all pleadings, motions, petitions, and other filings related to the defense to the application for judgment.

Such sale will be held on 10/28/2021 at the Courthouse and that sale will continue until all tracts and real property have been offered for sale. At the discretion of local officials, the tax sale may switch to an online format. If those measures are taking place, the public auction will be conducted as an electronic sale under IC 6-1.1-24-2(b)10 at www.zeusauction.com commencing on the same date / time listed above. All location updates will be posted at www.sriservices.com prior to the tax sale.

Property will not be sold for an amount which is less than the sum of:

(A) the delinquent taxes and special assessments on each tract or item of real property; and

(B) the taxes and special assessments on the real property that are due and payable in the year of the sale, whether or not they are delinquent; and

(C) all penalties due on the delinquencies, and

(D) an amount prescribed by the county auditor that equals the sum of:

(1) twenty-five dollars ($25) for postage and publication costs; and

(2) any other costs incurred by the county that are directly attributable to the tax sale; and

(E) any unpaid costs due under IC 6-1.1-24-2(c) from a prior tax sale.

No property listed below shall be sold if, at any time before the sale, the Total Amount for Judgment is paid in full. If the real property is sold in the tax sale, the amount required to redeem such property will be 110% of the minimum bid for which the tract or real property was offered at the time of sale, if redeemed not more than six (6) months after the date of sale, or 115% of the minimum bid for which the tract or real property was offered at the time of sale, if redeemed more than six (6) months after the date of sale, plus the amount by which the purchase price exceeds the minimum bid on the real property plus five percent (5%) per annum interest on the amount by which the purchase price exceeds the minimum bid on the property. All taxes and special assessments upon the property paid by the purchaser subsequent to the sale, plus five percent (5%) per annum interest on those taxes and special assessments, will also be required to be paid to redeem such property.

In addition, IC 6-1.1-25-2 (e) states the total amount required for redemption may include the following costs incurred and paid by the purchaser or the purchaser’s assignee or the county before redemption: (1) The attorney’s fees and cost of giving notice under IC 6-1.1-25-4.5; (2) The costs of title search or examining and update the abstract of title for the tract or item of real property. The period of redemption shall expire on Friday, October 28, 2022 for certificates sold in the tax sale. For certificates struck to the county, the period of redemption may expire Friday, February 25, 2022.

If the tract or item of real property is sold for an amount more than the minimum bid and the property is not redeemed, the owner of record of the property who is divested of ownership at the time the tax deed is issued may have a right to the tax sale surplus.

The Auditor and Treasurer specifically reserve the right to withhold from the sale any parcel which has been listed in error, or which otherwise becomes ineligible for sale either prior to 10/28/2021 or during the duration of the sale.

This notice of real property tax sale, and the tax sale itself are undertaken and will be conducted pursuant to the requirements of the laws of the State of Indiana which regulate the sale of land for delinquent taxes, pursuant to I.C. 6-1.1-24-1 et seq.

The County does not warrant the accuracy of the street address or common description of the property, and a misstatement in the key number or street address does not invalidate an otherwise valid sale.

Minimum bid amounts are prescribed by law and are subject to change prior to the auction date.

Pursuant to IC 6-1.1-24-3(e), property descriptions may be omitted for properties appearing on the certified list in consecutive years. A complete property list may be obtained at www.sriservices.com or in an alternative form upon request.

Registration For Bidding On the Tax Sale:

If you are interested in bidding on the tax sale for an Indiana county, you may register online at https://sriservices.com/. This registration is good for all counties that SRI services. You need to register only once for all counties. Make sure to bring the completed form with you to each sale. This will speed up the registration process for you the morning of the sale. If you do not have access to a computer with internet service you may register the morning of the sale.

Please arrive the morning of the tax sale at least 30 minutes before the beginning time to be assured you will receive your bid number before the start of the sale.

Please bring your registration form and W9 form with you the morning of the tax sale. You will be able to print these forms from the registration web site.

Pursuant to IC 6-1.1-24-5.1 a business entity that seeks to register to bid at the Wells County Tax Sale must provide a Certificate of Existence or Foreign Registration Statement in accordance with IC 5-23 from the Secretary of State to the Wells County Treasurer.

Dated: 09/27/2021

902100001 001-00128-00 $1,384.42 DSV SPV1, LLC KEYSTONE THOMAS LOT 22 10088 S OHIO ST 10088 S Ohio Keystone 46759

902100002 001-00221-02 $674.34 Culbertson II, Terry L/Melissa KEYSTONE-THOMAS LOT 1-4 10117 S Ohio Keystone 46759

902100003 002-00589-03 $2,185.89 DMT 19-26-12 25.14A N 200’ of E 877.65’ FRL NE W OF HWY SW Cor of 300 S and Hoosier Hwy Bluffton 46714

902100004 002-00589-04 $701.45 DMT 19-26-12 11.09A N PT S/2 NE W OF HWY W Side of Hoosier Hwy approx 1670’ S of 300 S Bluffton 46714

902100005 002-00816-00 $827.06 Jackson, Monte REIFFSBURG ORIG PT. LOT 09-10 5991 S Sr 1 Bluffton 46714

902100006 002-01271-00 $1,395.01 Bisel, Elizabeth M 32-26-12 .620 N 180’ OF S 1958’ OF W 150’ SW 5671 S 100 E Bluffton 46714

902100007 002-01384-00 $714.39 Jackson, Monte L REIFFSBURG LOT 23/ REIFFS ORIG N 4’ OF E 40’ Lot 24 Lot 23 Reiffsburg ; N of SR 218 on W side of SR 1 Bluffton 46714

902100008 002-01387-02 $1,104.19 Schreiber, Donald A 15-26-12 2.79A S PT W 200’ OF E 1771.44’ SE Between 3667 and 3743 on 300 S E of 350 E Bluffton 46714

902100010 004-02494-00 $613.66 Werling, Kenneth Wayne 31-28-12 13.828 S PT S OF RR Between SR 224 and Old RR W of 100 E Ossian 46777

902100014 010-07048-00 $450.99 Coverstone, Melvin WALMERSVILLE 15 5-H LIVING TRUST 1128 W Cherry Bluffton 46714

902100022 010-08933-00 $7,895.13 Rudy, Nadine M TOWNLEY SOUTH 133 4-Q 404 E Silver Bluffton 46714

902100023 010-09039-00 $965.81 Main, Lindsay WILSON’S ADD LOT 15 4-M 504 E WILEY 504 E Wiley Bluffton 46714

902100024 010-09181-00 $527.79 Benitez, Susan K TRIBOLET & DAUGHERTY 45/46 5-M 517 Beth Bluffton 46714

902100026 010-09510-00 $8,751.93 Trissel, Lucinda E / Smeltzer , K WINTERVILLE 6 & 7 W 38’ OF E 76’ (4K) 706 W Wiley Bluffton 46714

902100027 015-10638-00 $2,424.16 DSV SPV1, LLC 15-28-12 .120A 15-J PT SW 113 S MELCHING DR 113 Melching Dr Ossian 46777

902100028 018-11116-01 $2,898.90 Tappy, Jeremy ORIG PT S 46’ Lot 05 5892 S Grape Poneto 46781

902100030 018-11184-01 $3,364.08 Miller, Cindy L ORIG LOT 22 36-Q 5985 S Market Poneto 46781

902100032 019-11271-00 $2,342.85 Werling etal, Kenneth W ORIG LOT 13 1-A 900 Railroad Uniondale 46791

902100034 022-06259-00 $2,691.74 Tolson, George L ZANESVILLE SINKS LOT 10 4-D 11987 N Marzane Rd Zanesville 46799

902100035 022-06344-15 $3,393.20 Slater, Eric/Lanette L STONEYBROOK SEC B LOT 11 3-B 2591 W Rock Hill Ln Zanesville 46799

902100036 022-06344-46 $2,021.14 Sorg, Jeffrey A / Beth A STONEYBROOK SEC C LOT 46 3-A 11911 N Pebble Ln Zanesville 46799

Total Properties: 21

I hereby certify that the foregoing is a true list of lots and land returned delinquent for the nonpayment of taxes and special assessments for the time periods set forth, also subsequent delinquent taxes, current taxes and costs due thereon and the same are chargeable with the amount of tax, etc., with which they are charged on said list.

Given under my hand and seal this 27th day of September, 2021.

Lisa McCormick, Auditor, Wells County Indiana.

