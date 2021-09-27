STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF Wells

IN THE Wells COURT

CASE NO.

90C01-2109-MI-000031

IN RE THE NAME CHANGE OF

MINOR:

Jose Leobardo Leman

Name of Minor

Jenna Marie Leman

Petitioner

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Notice is hereby given that Petitioner, Jenna Marie Leman as a self-represented litigant, filed a Verified Petition for Change of Name on Jose Leobardo Leman to change the name of to Leo Jeffery Leman.

The Petition is schedule for hearing in the Wells Circuit Court on November 22, 2021, at 9:00 a.m., which is more than thirty (30) days after the third notice of publication. Any person has the right to appear at the hearing and to file written objections on or before the hearing date.

September 13, 2021

Date

Beth Davis

Clerk, Court

nb 9/27, 10/4, 10/11

hspaxlp