STATE OF INDIANA
COUNTY OF Wells
IN THE Wells COURT
CASE NO.
90C01-2109-MI-000033
IN RE THE NAME CHANGE OF
MINOR:
Angel Tadeo Leman
Name of Minor
Jenna Marie Leman
Petitioner
NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Notice is hereby given that Petitioner, Jenna Marie Leman, as a self-represented litigant, filed a Verified Petition for Change of Name on Angel Tadeo Leman 9/7/21 to change the name of Angel Tadeo Leman to Tadeo James Leman.
The Petition is schedule for hearing in the Wells Circuit Court on November 22, 2021, at 9:00 a.m., which is more than thirty (30) days after the third notice of publication. Any person has the right to appear at the hearing and to file written objections on or before the hearing date.
September 13, 2021
Date
Beth Davis
Clerk, Court
nb 9/27, 10/4, 10/11
hspaxlp