STATE OF INDIANA )

)SS:

COUNTY OF Wells )

IN THE Wells COURT

CAUSE NO.

90C01-2109-MI-000032

IN RE THE NAME CHANGE OF: )

Fernanda Guadalupe Leman )

Petitioner )

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Fernanda Guadalupe Leman, whose mailing address is: 419 W Market St Bluffton IN 46714, and if different, my residence address is: in the Wells County, Indiana, hereby gives notice that Fernanda Guadalupe Leman has filed a petition in the Wells Court requesting that he name be changed to Fe Sue Leman.

Notice is further given that the hearing will be held on said Petition on November 22, 2021, at 9:00 a.m.

Petitioner

September 13 2021

Date

Kenton Kiracofe

Judicial Officer

nb 9/27, 10/4, 10/11

