Notice is hereby given that the BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS will hold a Public Hearing in Conference Room 105 in the Wells Carnegie Government Annex, 223 W. Washington St., in the City of Bluffton, IN at 7:00 o’clock P.M. on the 28 day of September, 2021, for the purpose of reviewing and hearing comment on the request of John & Diane Lohmuller 507 Millside Ct. Ossian IN 46777 for the purpose of a Variance.

Current Zoning: R-1

Proposed Variance: to reduce the east side yard setback to the property line for a garage.

Common Location: The subject property is located at 507 Millside Ct. Ossian, Indiana, 46777.

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as Millside Place Sec D Lot 13 in the NW quarter of Section 15 Township 28N Range 12E in Jefferson Township.

Dated this 8th day of September, 2021

WELLS COUNTY BOARD

OF ZONING APPEALS

Michael Lautzenheiser, Jr.,

Director

