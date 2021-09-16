Notice is hereby given that the BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS will hold a Public Hearing in Conference Room 105 in the Wells Carnegie Government Annex, 223 W. Washington St., in the City of Bluffton, IN at 7:00 o’clock P.M. on the 28 day of September, 2021, for the purpose of reviewing and hearing comment on the request of William D. & Katherine E. Stoller 72 Westgate Rd. Bluffton, IN 46714 for the purpose of a Variance.

Current Zoning: R-1

Proposed Variance: to reduce front yard setback from 30’ to 14’ for a front porch.

Common Location: The subject property is located at 72 Westgate Rd. Bluffton, Indiana, 46714.

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as HI-LO Addition #2 Lot 66 in the NW quarter of Section 5 Township 26N Range 12E in Harrison Township.

Dated this 8th day of September, 2021

WELLS COUNTY BOARD

OF ZONING APPEALS

Michael Lautzenheiser, Jr.,

Director

