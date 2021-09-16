Notice is hereby given that the BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS will hold a Public Hearing in Conference Room 105 in the Wells Carnegie Government Annex, 223 W. Washington St., in the City of Bluffton, IN at 7:00 o’clock P.M. on the 28th day of September, 2021, for the purpose of reviewing and hearing comment on the request of Zachery & Erin Hitzfield 4027 N 500 W Markle, IN 46770 for the purpose of a Variance.

Current Zoning: A-1

Proposed Variance: to reduce the front yard setback from 60’to 55’ for a garage.

Common Location: The subject property is located at 4027 N 500 W Markle, Indiana, 46770.

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 3.0 acres in the SW quarter of Section 8 Township 27N Range 11E in RockCreek Township.

Dated this 7th day of September, 2021

WELLS COUNTY BOARD

OF ZONING APPEALS

Michael Lautzenheiser, Jr.,

Director

oj, nb 9/16

hspaxlp