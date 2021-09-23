Home State & National News Mattis testifies in Holmes fraud trial Mattis testifies in Holmes fraud trial September 23, 2021 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News FDA backs Pfizer COVID-19 boosters for seniors, high-risk State & National News Wall Street holds gains after Fed statement State & National News School sued over treatment of LGBT student group