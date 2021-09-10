Mary Frances McAfee, 78, of Fairfax, Va., passed away Sept. 1, 2021.

She was born on Au. 12, 1943, in Massachusetts.

Mary was a daughter of William Allen and Anna Harris, who preceded her in death. She enjoyed good food, wine, and good people. Mary had a passion for traveling, sports, and socializing.

She is survived by her husband, Terry McAfee formerly of Tocsin; sons, Rob (Nicole), Sean, and Christopher McAfee; and grandchildren, Liam and Quentin McAfee.

A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral home 120 W. Mill Street Ossian, with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Burial will follow the service at Prairie View Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Michael J. Fox Parkinson Foundation.

Condolences may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com.