Mark “Harley” Campbell, 65, of Warren, died Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at his home.

He was born April 30, 1956, to Maurice “Dutch” Campbell and Mary Elizabeth (Oswalt) Benson in Huntington. He married Rebecca “Becky” VanMeter.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Marsha Campbell; and one great-grandchild.

Survivors include his wife, Becky Campbell of Warren; mother, Vicki Campbell of Huntington; daughters, Patricia (Brad) Dunnuck of Columbia City, Tiffany (Brad) Hall of Huntington, and Nichole Campbell of Marion; eight grandchildren; sister, Marlene (Bob) Bartrom of Huntington; and nine great-grandchildren.

Arrangements by Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren.