Mark Allan Penrod

Mark Allan Penrod, 60, passed away Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center.

Born in Hartford City, Mark was a son of Allan and Jane Penrod, who survive. Mark graduated from Southern Wells High School class of 1979. He served our country as a U.S. Army veteran. He worked for Peyton’s Northern for 32 years prior to his retirement. Mark was a member of the Masonic Lodge 145 in Bluffton. He enjoyed fishing, rooting for the Packers, and watching the History and Discovery channels.

Surviving are his wife, Rebecca Penrod; nieces, Sarah (Dustin) Conner and Carrie Penrod, Trudy (Richard) Wolfe; along with many extended family members.

Mark was preceded in death by his brother, John Michael Penrod. A service was held Friday, Sept. 10, at FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling prior to the service and on Thursday, Sept. 9, at the funeral home from 6 to 8 p.m. with a masonic service at 8 p.m. Burial in Covington Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control.