Margaret “Eloise” Evans, 90 of Warren, died Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

She was born May 11, 1931, to Carl Fuller and Thelma Slater Fuller in Wells County; they preceded her in death. She married William Paul Evans Sept. 28, 1963, in Warren; he preceded her in death.

Survivors include her daughters, Pamela (Bill) Martin and Michelle (Jim) Williams, both of Warren; five grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and siblings, Reatha Conner, Barbara Linnemeier, and Gary (Carolyn) Fuller, all of Fort Wayne.

She was preceded in death by one granddaughter and one great-grandson.

Calling hours are from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, at the Warren Church of Christ. A funeral service will be at the church at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Warren.

Arrangements by Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren.