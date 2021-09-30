NOTICE OF EXECUTION OF LEASE BETWEEN NORTHERN WELLS COMMUNITY SCHOOLS AND NORTHERN WELLS

MULTI-SCHOOL BUILDING

CORPORATION

Pursuant to action previously taken by the Board of School Trustees (the “Board”) of Northern Wells Community Schools (the “School Corporation”), a Lease Agreement (the “Lease”) between the School Corporation and Northern Wells Multi-School Building Corporation (the “Building Corporation”) was executed and entered into on September 28, 2021. The Lease covers the site of the proposed renovation of a portion of Norwell Middle School and land on which addition will be constructed in Ossian, Indiana. A copy of the Lease is on file in the Administration Building of the School Corporation, 312 North Jefferson Street, Ossian, Indiana, and is available for inspection during normal business hours.

Dated this 30th day of September, 2021.

/s/ Board of School Trustees

Northern Wells

Community Schools

Angie Topp – President

Corey Krug – Vice President

Karen Harris – Secretary

Gene Donaghy – Member

Chad Kline – Member

