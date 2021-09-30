NOTICE OF EXECUTION OF LEASE BETWEEN NORTHERN WELLS COMMUNITY SCHOOLS AND NORTHERN WELLS
MULTI-SCHOOL BUILDING
CORPORATION
Pursuant to action previously taken by the Board of School Trustees (the “Board”) of Northern Wells Community Schools (the “School Corporation”), a Lease Agreement (the “Lease”) between the School Corporation and Northern Wells Multi-School Building Corporation (the “Building Corporation”) was executed and entered into on September 28, 2021. The Lease covers the site of the proposed renovation of a portion of Norwell Middle School and land on which addition will be constructed in Ossian, Indiana. A copy of the Lease is on file in the Administration Building of the School Corporation, 312 North Jefferson Street, Ossian, Indiana, and is available for inspection during normal business hours.
Dated this 30th day of September, 2021.
/s/ Board of School Trustees
Northern Wells
Community Schools
Angie Topp – President
Corey Krug – Vice President
Karen Harris – Secretary
Gene Donaghy – Member
Chad Kline – Member
oj, nb 9/30
hspaxlp